LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A motorcyclist was listed in serious condition after a crash involving another vehicle in Henderson, police said.

The crash took place on Thursday, Dec. 28, at about 3:50 p.m. at the intersection of West Sunset Road and Whitney Ranch Drive.

The City of Henderson Police and Fire Departments responded to the crash and the motorcyclist was taken to the hospital.

A motorcyclist was hospitalized after a crash took place on Thursday, Dec. 28, at about 3:50 p.m. at the intersection of West Sunset Road and Whitney Ranch Drive. (RTC)

Drivers in the area should expect major traffic delays through 6 p.m.

The crash remained an open investigation as of Thursday evening. No other information was released by Henderson police.