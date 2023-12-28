LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A motorcyclist was listed in serious condition after a crash involving another vehicle in Henderson, police said.
The crash took place on Thursday, Dec. 28, at about 3:50 p.m. at the intersection of West Sunset Road and Whitney Ranch Drive.
The City of Henderson Police and Fire Departments responded to the crash and the motorcyclist was taken to the hospital.
Drivers in the area should expect major traffic delays through 6 p.m.
The crash remained an open investigation as of Thursday evening. No other information was released by Henderson police.