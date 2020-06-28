Motorcyclist injured following crash at Charleston & Desert Foothills

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital Sunday morning after a crash at Charleston & Desert Foothills.

The crash involved the motorcycle and a mid-sized SUV. Police have not given any details about what led up to the crash, but from this viewer video, you can see both vehicles caught fire after the crash.

FIERY CRASH: A viewer sent in this video of the crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV earlier today at Charleston & Desert Foothills. Officials say the motorcycle rider was taken to the hospital with "moderate injuries."



Courtesy: Matt Perrault pic.twitter.com/Wlx3iDwxNU — 8 News NOW (@8NewsNow) June 28, 2020

Police say the motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with “apparent moderate injuries.”

The intersection is shut down as the LVMPD Traffic Bureau investigates the scene. Officials ask that you avoid the area for the next few hours.