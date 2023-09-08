LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A man riding a motorcycle was critically injured after police said he drove past a stop sign at an intersection in the northwest Las Vegas valley.

It happened on Friday shortly before 6:30 a.m. at the Skye Village Road and Eagle Canyon Avenue intersection near Grand Teton Drive and Hualapai Way.

Based on evidence at the scene, Las Vegas Metropolitan police determined that the driver of a Kia Soul stopped at a stop sign on the west side of the intersection and then drove across Skye Village Road.

At the same time, the motorcyclist was driving south on Skye Village Road “at an excessive speed while approaching the intersection,” he then “failed to stop for the stop sign,” and hit the driver’s side of the Kia Soul, according to police.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with “life-threatening injuries,” police added.

The driver of the Kia stayed at the scene of the crash and showed no signs of impairment.

The crash remains under investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Collision Investigation section.