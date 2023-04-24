LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A motorcyclist was injured after driving inside a restricted construction zone near the Las Vegas Strip, police said.

It happened shortly after 9:30 p.m. on Monday at East Flamingo Road just west of Las Vegas Boulevard, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Police told 8 News Now the motorcyclist hit an SUV vehicle that was attempting to turn south on Las Vegas Boulevard.

The motorcyclist was injured with a broken arm, police stated.

All lanes are blocked to southbound traffic in along Las Vegas Boulevard at Flamingo Road.

Drivers are advised to take an alternate route.

No other details have been released.