LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are investigating a crash involving a motorcycle and a truck that happened Tuesday afternoon.

The incident took place at Sahara Avenue and 17th Street just before 3:30 p.m.

Police say the motorcyclist was taken to Sunrise Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

Sahara is closed in both directions from 15th to Eastern Ave.

No other details have been released.