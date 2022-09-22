LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas Police are investigating a crash involving a motorcycle and a tractor-trailer.

It happened on Thursday, Sept. 22, at about 6:16 p.m. at the intersection of Lamb Boulevard and Nexus Way (near Lamb and I-15).

Police stated that the male driver of a motorcycle entered the intersection hitting a tractor-trailer that was still in the process of completing a turn.

Motorcycle injury crash at Lamb Boulevard and Nexus Way (NLVPD)

The driver of the motorcycle was thrown from his bike and appeared to have serious but “not life-threatening” injuries, police stated in a release.

The man is described as being in his late 20s and was taken to UMC Trauma following the crash.

Southbound Lamb Boulevard is closed from Tropical to the I-15 interchange due to the crash, according to police.

The driver of the tractor-trailer remained on the scene and did not appear to be impaired by drugs or alcohol.