LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas Police are investigating a crash involving a motorcycle and a tractor-trailer.
It happened on Thursday, Sept. 22, at about 6:16 p.m. at the intersection of Lamb Boulevard and Nexus Way (near Lamb and I-15).
Police stated that the male driver of a motorcycle entered the intersection hitting a tractor-trailer that was still in the process of completing a turn.
The driver of the motorcycle was thrown from his bike and appeared to have serious but “not life-threatening” injuries, police stated in a release.
The man is described as being in his late 20s and was taken to UMC Trauma following the crash.
Southbound Lamb Boulevard is closed from Tropical to the I-15 interchange due to the crash, according to police.
The driver of the tractor-trailer remained on the scene and did not appear to be impaired by drugs or alcohol.