LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Metro police are investigating a crash involving a motorcyclist near Fort. Apache Road and Sahara Avenue.

Around 8:35 p.m. on Friday, police responded to a call where a sedan hit a motorcycle in the 2200 block of Fort. Apache Road.

Motorcyclist hit by sedan near Fort. Apache and Sahara (Credit: KLAS)

The motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital with at least one broken bone and a head injury. Police say that the injuries appear to be non-life threatening at this time.

The driver of the sedan has no injuries according to police.

Police say that the speed of the motorcycle was a factor in the crash. Fort. Apache southbound lanes in the area are closed.

The investigation and medical condition of the people involved are ongoing. Check back for updates.