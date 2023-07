LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A motorcyclist is in serious condition after a crash in south Las Vegas, police said.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Procyon and Tropicana avenues where a motorcycle and a truck collided. The motorcyclist was taken to an area hospital and is listed as in serious condition.

Westbound traffic at the intersection is closed as police begin their investigation of the crash.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8newsnow.com for more information as it becomes available.