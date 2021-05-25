Motorcyclist in critical condition following crash at Eastern, Tropicana

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A motorcyclist is in critical condition following a crash early Tuesday morning.

An electric motorcycle and 2020 Toyota Tacoma pickup collided on Eastern Avenue north of Tropicana Avenue around 12:15 a.m., according to Metro police.

The motorcyclist, a 22-year-old man from Las Vegas, was transported to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center and is in critical condition, police said. His name was not released.

According to police, evidence at the scene and witness statements indicated the pickup was starting a u-turn from a northbound lane on Eastern. The motorcycle was southbound in the left lane at the time of the collision.

The front of the motorcycle collided with the right side of the pickup, police said.

The driver of the pickup remained at the scene and did not show any signs of impairment, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.

The intersection was closed while police investigated at the scene.