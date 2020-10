LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One person was taken to the hospital following a crash at Desert Inn Road and Boulder Highway. Metro Police say it happened just before 2:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

The crash was a two vehicle collision between a motorcycle and a car. The motorcyclist has been taken to Sunrise Trauma and is said to be in “critical” condition.

A lanes from Desert Inn are shut down east of Sandhill Road. Avoid the area.