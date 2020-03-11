Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash in east valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The intersection of Marion Drive and East Washington Avenue in the east valley is closed as officials investigate a crash involving a car and motorcyclist. Marion Drive is between Nellis and Lamb Boulevards.

The crash is near Robison Middle School. Police say the motorcyclist was transported to UMC Trauma in critical condition. The driver of the car was also transported a short time later, but their condition is not known.

Fatal Detail is responding to the area.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.