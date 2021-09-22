Motorcyclist identified in fatal crash Friday night on US Highway 95 offramp

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The motorcyclist killed in a Friday crash on U.S. Highway 95 and Lake Mead Boulevard has been identified as 58-year-old Curtis Edmond Kirby of Las Vegas.

The crash at 11:17 p.m. was among four fatal crashes investigated by the Nevada Highway Patrol late Friday and early Saturday.

According to NHP, a blue and black Harley Davidson motorcyle that was northbound on U.S. 95 failed to negotiate a curve on the eastbound offramp at Lake Mead. The motorcyclist struck a concrete barrier and was thrown from the motorcyle.

He was declared dead at the scene.

This marks the Nevada Highway Patrol – Southern Command’s 57th fatal crash resulting in 66 fatalities for 2021.