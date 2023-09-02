LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A motorcyclist was hospitalized after a southwest Las Vegas valley crash, according to Metro police.

On Saturday around 8:45 p.m., officers responded to a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle at Flamingo Road and Duneville Street near Jones Boulevard.

The motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital and their condition is unknown at this time, police said.

Flamingo Road eastbound is closed and the south turn lane to Duneville Street from Flamingo is closed, police said.

This is an ongoing story, check back for updates.