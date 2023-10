LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Henderson police are searching for a driver involved in a hit-and-run crash after a motorcyclist was hospitalized.

It happened on Oct. 23, at 2:22 p.m. when police responded to East Warm Springs Road and Pabco Road in reference to the hit-and-run crash involving a small gray four-door sedan with a paper license plate.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

The crash is an open investigation, no other details were released by police.