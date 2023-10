LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A motorcyclist was injured following a crash near Las Vegas Boulevard in the south valley.

It happened on Wednesday, shortly before 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of Windmill Lane and Giles Street.

The male motorcyclist was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan police.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area due to road closures.

The investigation into what took place at the time of the crash is ongoing.