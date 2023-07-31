LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Police are investigating a crash involving a motorcyclist in the east Las Vegas valley.

Las Vegas Metropolitan police told 8 News Now it happened after 9 p.m. on Monday when the motorcyclist and the driver of a sedan were involved in a crash at the intersection of Nellis Boulevard and Philadelphia Avenue which is near Wyoming Avenue.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

As of 10 p.m., southbound Nellis Boulevard at Philadelphia Avenue was closed off to drivers.