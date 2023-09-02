LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 60-year-old man is in critical condition after a Saturday afternoon crash in the northeast Las Vegas valley.

Around 4:10 p.m., officers responded to a crash involving a motorcycle and a minivan on Nellis Boulevard north of Sandra Road near Washington Avenue.

Evidence at the scene showed that a Honda Odyssey minivan was driving southbound on Nellis when it slowed down to stop for traffic. At the same time, a Suzuki GSC-R750 was driving “too fast for conditions” and overturned on the wet roadway while braking causing the motorcycle and motorcyclist to slide into the back of the minivan, police said.

The motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.