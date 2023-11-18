LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A motorcyclist is fighting for their life after a collision with a sedan in southwest Las Vegas.

According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officials, the collision occurred at 4:33 p.m. when a motorcycle and a sedan struck near Durango and Starboard drives.

According to investigators, the sedan was preparing to make a left turn onto Starboard Drive when the motorcycle, speeding down Durango Drive, struck the sedan, ejecting the motorcyclist.

Police say the motorcyclist, identified only as a 30-year-old from Las Vegas, landed on cacti southwest of the intersection. The motorcyclist was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The sedan driver, identified as a 26-year-old from Las Vegas, suffered minor injuries. Police say the driver of the sedan did not display signs of impairment.

Police continue to investigate the crash.