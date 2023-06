LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A motorcyclist was injured after a crash in Henderson on Thursday, police said.

It happened near Sunset Road and Green Valley Parkway shortly after 6:30 p.m.

Henderson Police said the crash occurred between a vehicle and a motorcycle, speed is considered to be a factor.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The roadway was closed during the investigation for about one hour, police said.