LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A motorcyclist was hospitalized after a crash in the central Las Vegas valley.

On Saturday around 11:40 a.m., Metro police responded to a report of a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle in the area of East Flamingo Road and McLeod Drive.

Police said that a motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Eastbound Flamingo is closed at Eucalyptus Avenue, drivers are advised to use other routes, police said.

This is an ongoing investigation, stay with 8 News Now for updates.