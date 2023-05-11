LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A motorcyclist has been hospitalized after he was hit by two vans in the west Las Vegas valley, police said.

On Thursday around 6:56 p.m., a motorcyclist was riding southbound on Rainbow Boulevard, south of Desert Inn Road when a van pulled out of a business and hit him, police said.

The rider was ejected from the motorcycle and landed in the northbound lanes. Police said that the motorcyclist was then hit again by another van.

The motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital, and his injuries do not appear to be life-threatening, police said.

According to RTC, all northbound and southbound lanes on Rainbow Boulevard between Desert Inn and Spring Mountain are closed as of 7:45 p.m.