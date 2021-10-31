Motorcyclist fatalities rise across the valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Deadly motorcyclist crashes are on the rise across Las Vegas just as Friday a 63-year-old man died after hitting the curb median with his motorcycle on Tropicana and Koval near the strip.

According to the Office of Traffic Safety, there has been over a 50% increase in the amount of motorcyclists hit and killed this year.

An avid rider, Bryant Huff, lives to tell his story as he just got into a motorcycle accident in September. He broke his arm and injured his foot.

“Once my tire blew, I lost control of the bike and once I lost control of the bike, it threw me off, and then when I hit the concrete I lost consciousness. It slid into the wall,” Huff added.

Huff says it won’t stop him from riding in the future.

🏍🚨🚔 Over a 50% increase in the amount of motorcyclist hit and killed this year. ‘Vegas PowerSports’ says they’ve seen a major rise in bike sales due to the pandemic. #8NN pic.twitter.com/96VbkJ99jx — MADISON KIMBRO (@MADKIMBRO) October 31, 2021

The owners of Vegas Powersports say they have received a lot of interest in their bikes during the pandemic especially from new customers who have never ridden before so reiterating the importance of bike safety is vital.

“When you are on a motorcycle, you need to understand that if you hit something, you are going to hit it with the same amount of force that the motorcycle is,” said Moe Lopez, Owner of Vegas Powersports.

“You have absolutely no protection” he added. “That’s why wearing the proper gear is a must.”

To help with bike safety, they are offering free motorcycle safety classes for those that purchase bikes at their shop.

Mopeds, bicycles, scooters, and specialty rides have also seen an increase in crashes and deaths too.

So far in 2021, Zero Fatalities has reported 10 deaths compared to one in 2020.