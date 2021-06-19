Motorcyclist dies, passenger suffers injuries in east Las Vegas valley crash

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A motorcyclist is dead after striking a curb and hitting a canal in the east Las Vegas valley early Saturday morning.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says it happened just after 6 a.m. at the intersection of East Harmon Avenue and Jimmy Durante Boulevard.

The motorcycle and their passenger were traveling east on Harmon, approaching Jimmy Durante Boulevard, at a high rate of speed when the operator didn’t slow down and continued straight through the intersection.

Police say the motorcycle then struck a curb on the east side of the intersection, traveled through a chain-link fence and across a drainage canal.

The motorcyclist struck the east embankment of the canal and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The passenger was ejected and came to rest in the desert area east of the canal, according to police. She was transported to the hospital with major injuries.

The motorcyclist’s death marks the 61st traffic-related fatality in the LVMPD’s jurisdiction for this year.