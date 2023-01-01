LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A motorcyclist was killed early on New Year’s Day when he ran a stop sign then struck a street light fixture and a brick wall in the southeast valley, Metro said.

Shortly after 12:30 a.m., a man driving a 2015 Ducati Monster motorcycle southbound on Annie Oakley Drive went through a stop sign at the intersection at East Harmon Avenue, police said.

The front of the motorcycle hit a curb on the south side of the intersection, then struck “a luminary support and a brick wall to a residence,” Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said in a news release.

Medical personnel pronounced the motorcyclist dead at the scene, police said.

The death is the first traffic fatality in the department’s jurisdiction for the New Year and is being investigated by Metro’s collision investigation section, the release said.

Release of the motorcyclist’s identity is pending family notification, police said.