Motorcyclist dies in single vehicle crash on Robindale near Spencer

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A motorcyclist is dead following a crash earlier Saturday afternoon. Police say it happened at Robindale Road and Branding Iron Lane, near Spencer Street.

Officials say the motorcycle was going over the speed limit and the rider lost control of the vehicle.

The motorcycle crashed, but no other vehicles were involved. The rider was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say it is unknown if the driver was impaired.

The intersection will be closed in all directions for several hours.