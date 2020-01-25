Motorcyclist dies in northwest valley crash

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro says a 29-year-old motorcyclist is dead after a crash involving a SUV happened in the northwest valley Friday night. The crash happened just after 7:30 p.m. on West Deer Springs Way, west of North Durango Drive.

According to officials, a motorcycle and Dodge Journey collided. The Dodge was making a U-turn on Deer Springs, west of the intersection with Durango Drive, when it crossed in front of the motorcycle that was traveling westbound on Deer Springs.

The front of the motorcycle struck the left side of the Dodge.

Officials pronounced the motorcyclist dead at the scene. The driver of the Dodge was transported to UMC Trauma for medical treatment.

Metro did not say whether impairment was a factor in the crash.

The Clark County Coroner’s office will release the identity of the motorcyclist in coming days.

This crash is the tenth traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction for 2020.