Motorcyclist dies in head-on crash at Hualapai and Spring Mountain

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 23-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash late Thursday morning at Hualapai Way and Spring Mountain Road.

Metro police said the rider was taken to University Medical Center’s Trauma Unit and pronounced dead after the 11:53 a.m. crash. Police did not say if the rider was a man or a woman.

The 2016 Yamaha R3 motorcycle was headed northbound on Hualapai at a high rate of speed, according to police. The rider was weaving in and out of traffic and lost control as it entered the intersection.

The motorcycle slid on its side, colliding head-on with a 1997 Jeep Grand Cherokee that was stopped at the intersection in the left turn lane, according to police. The rider was thrown from the motorcycle, and the body struck a 2012 Nissan Rogue that was stopped behind the Jeep.

The crash remains under investigation.

The rider’s identity and cause of death will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

The rider’s death marks the first traffic-related fatality in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police

Department’s jurisdiction for the year 2022.