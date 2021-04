LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A motorcyclist has died in a crash near Torrey Pines and Vegas drives in the northwest valley. The incident occurred around 7:02 p.m.

Police say it was a single-rider motorcycle and that no vehicles are outstanding at this time.

Traffic is shut down in the area of Torrey Pines and Burlwood Way.

This is a developing situation. Please check back for updates.