UPDATE: Motorcyclist dies in crash at Bermuda and Windmill in south valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A motorcyclist died at the scene after crashing into the back of a van on Christmas Day in the south valley, Metro police said.

The intersection of Bermuda Road at E. Windmill Lane is shut down in all directions, and Bermuda is closed between Windmill and Warm Springs Road, according to police.

Police said the crash occurred just before 4:30 p.m. on northbound Bermuda.

The driver of the van remained at the scene, and no impairment is suspected.

Police said excessive speed appears to be a factor.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.