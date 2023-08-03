LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A motorcyclist is dead after colliding with a truck in the northeast Las Vegas valley, police said.

According to police, at approximately 6:30 a.m., Nevada State Police Highway Patrol officers arrived at Las Vegas Boulevard, north of Speedway Boulevard, where a motorcycle that had been going north on Las Vegas Boulevard made what police call an “unsafe lane change” and struck a truck it had been trailing.

The motorcyclist, identified only as a man, was ejected and died at the crash scene. Police say the driver of the truck was cooperating with investigators.

The intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard (or State Route 604) and Apex southbound is closed, as is Las Vegas Boulevard and Speedway Boulevard, as police continue to investigate the crash.