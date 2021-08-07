Motorcyclist dies following suspected DUI crash in east Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A motorcyclist is dead after a suspected DUI crash in the east Las Vegas valley Friday night.

It happened around 9:20 p.m. on East Owens Avenue, near Mt Hood Street.

Police say the 39-year-old motorcyclist was traveling west on Owens in the inside westbound travel lane when the driver of a 2016 GMC Sierra, who was traveling eastbound, failed to maintain his travel lane. The GMC Sierra crossed the shared center turn lane and hit the motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The 29-year-old driver of the GMC failed sobriety tests and was booked into the Clark County Detention Center for suspected impaired driving.

The motorcyclist’s death marks the 77th traffic-related fatality in the LVMPD’s jurisdiction for 2021.