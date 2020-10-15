Motorcyclist dies following crash with truck in Elko County

ELKO, Nev. (KLAS) — A 63-year-old man is dead following a crash between a motorcycle and a truck in Elko County. The Nevada Highway Patrol reports the crash happened on SR-225 near mile marker 37 in Elko County on Saturday.

Troopers responded to the crash at about 4:30 p.m. Following preliminary investigation, officials say the Harley Davidson Motorcycle crossed over the centerline of the road into the oncoming lane.

The motorcycle hit the front left portion of an oncoming Dodge Ram. Troopers say they do not know why the motorcycle crossed into the other lane.

The rider, 63-year-old Leo Cormier Jr. from Elko, was pronounced dead at the scene. There was no mention of any other injuries from the crash.

This crash is still under investigation.