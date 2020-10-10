Motorcyclist dies following crash on I-15 south of Glendale

GLENDALE, Nev. (KLAS) — One person is dead and another is in the hospital following a crash between two motorcycles earlier this week. NHP officials say it happened on I-15 near mile marker 86 on Monday.

According to Trooper Jason Buratczuk, two motorcycles were traveling north on I-15 just after 6:30 p.m. At that time, the motorcycle in front hit a tire tread laying in the middle of the lane and overturned. That motorcycle then hit the one following behind, causing it to overturn as well.

Both riders were thrown from their motorcycles during the crash and were transported to UMC. There, one of the riders, later identified as 59-year-old Jonathan Anderson Ruff from Chandler, Arizona, was pronounced dead.

There is no update on the condition of the other motorcyclist.

Officials say this crash is still under investigation.