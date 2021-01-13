Motorcyclist dies following crash near Lake Mead

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One man is dead after he was thrown from his motorcycle during a crash Sunday afternoon. It happened at mile marker 16 on Northshore Road near Lake Mead.

Nevada Highway Patrol responded to the crash. Officials say the motorcyclist — 51-year-old Kevin Gregor from Las Vegas — failed to make a turn, went off the road over an embankment and overturned.

Gregor was thrown from the motorcycle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

This marks the first fatal crash in 2021 for the Nevada Highway Patrol — Southern Command.