LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One person is dead after a motorcycle crash near Charleston Boulevard and Durango Drive.

It happened just before 5:30 p.m. Sunday, in the 900 block of Desert Oak Court.

Police originally responded to the scene due to reports of a motorcycle hitting a parked vehicle.

The driver — an adult male — was taken to UMC Trauma where he was pronounced deceased.

Desert Oak Court is a cul-de-sac and is closed as police investigate.