LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A motorcycle rider who was hit in a crash on Monday, Oct. 17 died in the hospital two days later, according to Las Vegas Metro police.

The motorcyclist was driving north on Toiyabe Street approaching the intersection with Judson Avenue just before 9:30 p.m. while a Ford Fusion was stopped facing east on Judson at a stop sign.

The driver, an 18-year-old woman, drove into the intersection and crashed into the motorcyclist, who was later taken to University Medical Center.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead by medical staff on Wednesday. His death marks the 117th traffic-related fatality in LVMPD’s jurisdiction in 2022.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

No other details about the crash were released and the investigation is ongoing.