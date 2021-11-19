Motorcyclist dies days after crash on Maryland Parkway at Vegas Valley Drive

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 33-year-old motorcyclist died of injuries from a Nov. 13 crash on Maryland Parkway near Vegas Valley Drive.

The Clark County Coroner’s office notified police on Friday, Nov. 19, that the motorcyclist died, but the identity has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

The crash occurred at about 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13, when the black Kawasaki motorcycle collided with a silver 2015 Ram 1500 pickup truck that was making a left turn from the southbound lanes of Maryland Parkway at Vegas Valley Drive. The motorcycle was northbound on Maryland Parkway.

Metro police said the motorcyclist had a green light. The truck had a flashing yellow arrow.

The motorcyclist was taken to Sunrise Hospital with serious injuries. The pickup driver remained at the scene and did not display signs of impairment, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.

The motorcyclist’s death marks the 127th traffic-related fatality in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s jurisdiction for the year 2021.