Motorcyclist dies days after crash in east valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A motorcyclist has died following a crash last week in the east valley, Las Vegas police say.

It happened around 9 a.m. Thursday, April 15, on South Nellis Boulevard, north of East Flamingo Road.

The 56-year-old motorcyclist, traveling north on Nellis, collided with a pickup truck that was exiting a private driveway westbound into the northbound travel lanes.

He had “visible signs of injury,” police said, and was transported to Sunrise Trauma for further medical treatment. The driver of the truck remained on scene and did not show any signs of impairment, according to officials.

On Tuesday, the police department learned the motorcyclist succumbed to his injuries.

This death marks the 34th traffic-related fatality in LVMPD’s jurisdiction for 2021.