Motorcyclist dies after Oct. 16 crash; man remains in custody on DUI, other charges

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 36-year-old motorcyclist has died more than two months after a crash at Cheyenne Avenue and Lamb Boulevard.

Pernelle Watkins was eastbound on Cheyenne with a male passenger on his 2015 Harley-Davidson Road Glide motorcycle when he collided with a 2017 Dodge Durango that was southbound on Lamb.

Watkins died Wednesday, Dec. 29, according to the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

The driver of the Dodge, 29-year-old Javier Hernandez, was charged with DUI, reckless driving and leaving the scene of a crash. Hernandez remains in custody at the Clark County Detention Center on $100,000 bail. His next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 10, 2022.

According to the arrest report, Watkins was taken to UMC Trauma with injuries including multiple brain bleeds, a “displaced stomach” and a broken leg. His passenger, Chimere Mazique, 40, was treated for lacerations to her head and pain in her lower back and lower extremities.

Police saw the Dodge driving away from the crash site and pursued Hernandez until pulling him over. Hernandez dropped off a passenger after the crash, and the passenger went back to the crash site and cooperated with officers.

Watkins’ death marks the 150th traffic-related fatality in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s jurisdiction for the year 2021.