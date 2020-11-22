Motorcyclist dies after losing control, striking tree in North Las Vegas

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A motorcyclist is dead following a crash Sunday morning, according to North Las Vegas Police.



The fatal crash occurred around 5:40 a.m. near North Aliante Parkway and North Broadwing Drive.

Medical personnel pronounced the motorcyclist, a man police believe to be 21-years-old, dead at the scene.

According to police, the motorcyclist was traveling southbound on Aliante approaching Broadwing when he lost control, and then struck a tree. No others vehicles were involved in the crash.

Impairment and speed are not considered factors in this collision, NLVPD said in a news release.

The southbound travel lanes of Aliante are currently closed. Police are asking drivers to avoid the area and use alternative routes. Officers will remain on scene for a few hours.

The Coroner’s Office will identify the deceased, and release the cause and manner of death, after proper notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to call the North Las Vegas Police Department at (702) 633-9111 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555.