Motorcyclist dies after hitting LVMPD patrol car Tuesday night

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A motorcyclist is dead after hitting a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department patrol car Tuesday night.

The crash happened around 10:45 p.m. on Rampart Boulevard, north of Point Conception Drive — close to the intersection with Lake Mead Boulevard.

While the patrol car was making a U-turn from southbound to northbound Rampart Boulevard, the motorcycle overturned, causing the rider to eject and hit the rear of the car.

The patrol car came to a stop and the officer immediately asked for medical personnel, but the rider succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

“A speed component is being considered but further investigation is needed to determine right of way,” LVMPD noted in a news release Wednesday morning.

The officer involved was not injured.

The Nevada Highway Patrol responded to the scene and took over the investigation.