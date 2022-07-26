LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A motorcyclist was killed after losing control and crashing into a wash area in east Las Vegas Tuesday morning.

The crash was reported around 6:55 a.m. in the area of Sandhill Road, south of Spino Avenue.

According to Metro police, evidence indicated the motorcyclist failed to negotiate a curve near a Las Vegas city park entrance and left the roadway, and traveled down an embankment into a wash. The rider was found under the motorcycle and pronounced dead at the scene.

The coroner will release the motorcyclist’s identity once the family is notified.

This is the 83rd traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction since the beginning of the year.