LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 31-year-old man on a motorcycle died after crashing into a retaining wall and light pole Monday night.

The crash was reported around 10 p.m. on S. Durango Drive, north of Hacienda Avenue.

According to Las Vegas Metropolitan police, the motorcyclist was traveling southbound on Durango and went over the curb and onto the sidewalk where he collided with the wall and then the light pole. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release his name.

His death is the 88th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction.