Motorcyclist dies following crash in North Las Vegas

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A motorcyclist has died following a crash at East Lake Mead and Pecos Wednesday afternoon. The incident occurred around 2 p.m.

According to police, the motorcycle collided with a car in the intersection. The motorcyclist was transported to UMC, where she later died.

It is currently unknown if impairment or speed are factors.

Authorities say the intersection will be closed for the next couple of hours. Avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.