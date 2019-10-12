Motorcyclist dies after collision with fence in downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A motorcyclist died after colliding with a fence in downtown Las Vegas early Saturday morning. The incident occurred at 2:34 a.m. on W. Ogden Avenue east of S. City Parkway.

Metro says evidence revealed the 2014 Harley Davidson collided with the barrier after making a wide, left-hand curve before exiting the roadway. The 44-year-old victim was ejected on impact, and emergency responders pronounced he was deceased at the scene.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.