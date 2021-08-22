Motorcyclist dies after Aug. 5 crash near The STRAT

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A motorcyclist has died more than two weeks after he was taken to the hospital following a crash near The STRAT, according to Metro Police.

The motorcyclist’s identity has not been released. The Clark County Coroner’s Office notified Metro on Saturday that the man had died.

According to police, the man was involved in an Aug. 5 crash, colliding with a 2011 Nissan Altima that was northbound on Las Vegas Boulevard. The man was on a 2019 BMW R1250GS motorcycle that was southbound.

Police said witness statements indicate that the Nissan made a left turn into the valet drive of The STRAT. The motorcycle collided with the Nissan and the motorcycle rider fell to the ground.

The motorcyclist and three passengers in the Nissan were transported to UMC Trauma.

“Witness statements indicated the BMW was riding recklessly just prior to the collision,” according to police.

The motorcyclist’s death marks the 84th traffic-related fatality in the Metro’s jurisdiction for 2021. The collision remains under investigation.