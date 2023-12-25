LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man died after a crash between a motorcycle and a sprinter van in Las Vegas Monday, police said.

The collision occured early Monday morning at Dean Martin Drive and Ponderosa Way in Central Las Vegas. Investigators determined that at approximately 12:50 a.m., a sprinter van traveling north on Dean Martin Drive and a motorcycle traveling south on the same road collided when the van attempted to turn left at the Ponderosa Way intersection.

The motorcyclist, identified only as a 26-year-old man from Las Vegas, was thrown from the vehicle, and onto the road. He was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the van stayed at the scene after the crash, and showed no signs of impairment, police said.

This crash, representing the 153rd traffic-related death of 2023, remains under investigation by Las Vegas Metropolitan police.