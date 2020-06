LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One person is dead following a crash on Ann Road at US 95. The southbound on ramp to US 95 is closed during the investigation.

NHP says the crash involved a motorcycle and an SUV. The motorcyclist was killed in the crash. Officials have not yet given any other details.

Officials say to expect delays, and use alternate routes if possible.

#trafficalert Fatal Crash, Ann Rd at the US95. Motorcycle vs. SUV. Motorcycle rider confirmed deceased. 95/Ann SB on ramp is closed. Expect delays in the area, use alternate routes. PIO is enroute. #drivesafenv #buckleup #drivesober #nhpsocomm pic.twitter.com/JEUKBoWrCk — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) June 25, 2020

This is a developing story.