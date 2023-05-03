LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A motorcyclist is dead after a crash in the south Las Vegas valley.
The crash occurred just before 9:30 p.m. in the 7200 block of Las Vegas Boulevard near Warm Springs Road.
Police said that the motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital where they were later pronounced dead.
According to RTC Southern Nevada as of 10:45 p.m., all lanes are blocked on Las Vegas Boulevard between Warm Springs Road and the I-215 Beltway in both directions.
