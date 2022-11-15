LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A motorcyclist was killed in a three-way crash on Tuesday afternoon in the southwest Las Vegas valley, LVMPD said.

Around 4 p.m., police responded to a crash at the intersection of West Russell Road and South Buffalo Drive.

According to evidence at the scene, driver, and witness statements, it showed that a 2017 GMC Acadia was traveling eastbound on Russell Road approaching the intersection of Buffalo Drive in the left turn lane.

A 2005 Honda CBR 600 motorcycle was traveling westbound on Russell Road approaching the same intersection along with a 2009 Ford Crown Victoria.

According to police, the GMC entered the intersection and began making a left turn onto Buffalo Drive. At the same time, the Honda and Ford entered the intersection and continued straight.

The Honda overturned and the rider was thrown from the motorcycle. The GMC then hit the motorcyclist and then the Ford.

Police said all vehicles came to a stop and called 9-1-1.

When medical personnel arrived they determined that the 29-year-old motorcyclist was beyond medical intervention and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, both the drivers of the GMC and Ford stayed at the scene, and impairment was not suspected.

This marks the 132nd traffic-related fatality in the LVMPD’s jurisdiction for 2022.